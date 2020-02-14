The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Funny Social Media Banters Over The Years

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have indulged in various social media throughout the years which have managed to entertain their fans. Check them out below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds is often seen sharing quirky posts on social media and pulling his co-stars' legs. But one of the most infamous and continuous social media banters have been of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The two actors have been indulging in funny social media banters from time to time as they reportedly share a good camaraderie off-screen. The two actors have been trolling each other on social media for nearly over four years. Below are some of the funniest social media banters. 

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' appearance in comic book films before 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's social media banter

Back when Ryan Reynolds received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Hugh Jackman posted a video on his Twitter. The sarcastic video featured Hugh Jackman holding the mask of Ryan Reynolds' face and pretending to be him and asking his fans to feel free to vandalize his Walk of Fame star if they feel like. Check out of their other funny banters below - 

Also read: Ryan Reynolds films that are the best fit for Valentine's Day watchlist this 2020

Also read: Hugh Jackman meeting a Wolverine fan is the best thing you will see today; watch video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

Also read: Ryan Reynolds sought his revenge on Hugh Jackman with the most epic prank | See pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Also read: Hugh Jackman's best movies to watch if you are a fan of The Wolverine actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Image courtesy - Ryan Reynolds Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
SWARAJ KAUSHAL'S GLOWING TRIBUTE
JITAN RAM MANJHI'S ALLEGATIONS
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
KEJRIWAL INVITES PM TO HIS SWEARING