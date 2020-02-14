Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Funny Social Media Banters Over The Years

Actor Ryan Reynolds is often seen sharing quirky posts on social media and pulling his co-stars' legs. But one of the most infamous and continuous social media banters have been of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The two actors have been indulging in funny social media banters from time to time as they reportedly share a good camaraderie off-screen. The two actors have been trolling each other on social media for nearly over four years. Below are some of the funniest social media banters.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' appearance in comic book films before 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's social media banter

@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today. pic.twitter.com/LE4dQXpTuV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 15, 2016

Back when Ryan Reynolds received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Hugh Jackman posted a video on his Twitter. The sarcastic video featured Hugh Jackman holding the mask of Ryan Reynolds' face and pretending to be him and asking his fans to feel free to vandalize his Walk of Fame star if they feel like. Check out of their other funny banters below -

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

Also read: Ryan Reynolds films that are the best fit for Valentine's Day watchlist this 2020

Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday. pic.twitter.com/OoW3ZJiN2N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 23, 2018

Also read: Hugh Jackman meeting a Wolverine fan is the best thing you will see today; watch video

Also read: Ryan Reynolds sought his revenge on Hugh Jackman with the most epic prank | See pic

Also read: Hugh Jackman's best movies to watch if you are a fan of The Wolverine actor

Image courtesy - Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.