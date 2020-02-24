Ryan Reynolds' Best Movies To Watch Based On Their IMDb Ratings; Check Out The List

Ryan Reynolds, whose next anticipated film Free Guy is all set to release on July 3, 2020, is a popular Canadian-American actor commonly known for his portrayal of Deadpool. He is also known for his social media banter with his actor wife Blake Lively and friend Hugh Jackman which attracts a lot of attention from his followers and the media. Here is a list of the top 5 movies of the Definitely, Maybe actor that you shouldn't miss.

Ryan Reynolds top films according to IMDb ratings

Deadpool - IMDb rating - 8

Deadpool is a Marvel superhero character that came onto the silver screen after several attempts by Marvel Comics and it didn't disappoint. The superhero is born when Wade Wilson agrees to undergo a series of experiments on himself after he is diagnosed with cancer. He then turns into this Deadpool character with special powers.

ALSO READ| Ryan Reynolds Has Shown The World The Power Of Social Media Marketing; Here's How

Deadpool 2 - IMDb rating - 7.7

After the massive success of Deadpool, a sequel was soon released by Marvel Comics. Even though the film received less appreciation as compared to the first part, it was still loved by Deadpool fans. This sequel of the superhero movie saw Ryan Reynolds facing one of the difficult battles of his life as he saves a mutant boy named Russel whose life is in the hands of the time-travelling soldier Cable.

ALSO READ| Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Photos That Give Major Couple Goals; See

Woman In Gold - IMDb rating - 7.3

Woman in Gold saw Reynolds alongside veteran actress Helen Mirren. Mirren and Reynolds' exceptional on-screen chemistry is what brought out this true story onto the silver screen very efficiently. Reynolds plays the role of a lawyer who helps Mirren to recover her family’s prized possessions that were stolen by the Nazis.

ALSO READ| Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Funny Social Media Banters Over The Years

Definitely, Maybe - IMDb rating - 7.1

Definitely, Maybe has to be one of the memorable romcoms that Ryan Reynolds has ever featured in. The story revolves around Will Hayes played by Reynolds who is going through a divorce. He recounts three of his romantic encounters with three different women while telling the story to his daughter. His daughter then has to guess which one of the three women is actually her mother.

Buried - IMDb rating - 7

The movie Buried saw Ryan Reynolds in a serious role with lots of grim scenes. The movie revolves around Paul Conroy, played by Ryan Reynolds, a truck driver, who gets captured by a group of insurgents on his way passing through Iraq. He then wakes up in a coffin with a lighter and a cell phone. The movie showcases how he breaks free from his anxiety and figures out his escape from the coffin.

ALSO READ| Ryan Reynolds' Hit Sci-fi Movies That Will BLOW YOUR MIND! Know Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.