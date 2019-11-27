The Debate
Deepika Padukone Cannot Be Spotted Without Her Bagwati! Get To Know "her"

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebrities are known to possess expensive things. Read on to know about Deepika Padukone's brown handbag which she was spotted carrying in airport

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone has always impressed fans with her looks. She was snapped at the airport earlier today while leaving Mumbai. She was also seen carrying her favourite handbag.

Deepika Padukone's net worth

Deepika Padukone's net worth

Deepika Padukone's net worth

Deepika Padukone spotted

Deepika Padukone was sporting a fuschia pink salwar suit paired with brown mojari juttis. Her hair was styled in a messy low-ponytail and she had minimal makeup on her face. However, what stood out was her accessory. Deepika was carrying a Yves Saint Laurent amber handbag. It reportedly costs a whopping amount of ₹ 2,75,878.

deepika padukone spotted

deepika padukone spotted

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among other Bollywood actors besides Deepika Padukone who seem to be brand-conscious. Deepika also focusses on her accessories and not just clothes. She reportedly has a range of expensive handbags which are all from international brands. She has a tiny Gucci waist bag which costs ₹1.20 lakh, a Celine handbag of ₹2.17 lakh, a Celine Phantom Tote ₹1.45 lakh, a Chloe handbag of ₹1.05 lakh, a Burberry DK88 of ₹1.61 lakh.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
