Deepika Padukone Cannot Be Spotted Without Her Bagwati! Get To Know "her"

Deepika Padukone has always impressed fans with her looks. She was snapped at the airport earlier today while leaving Mumbai. She was also seen carrying her favourite handbag.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone At Golden Temple On First Anniversary Are Ethereal Beauty

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Reacts To 'Udta Bollywood' Video Of Karan Johar's Raging Party With Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal

Deepika Padukone spotted

Deepika Padukone was sporting a fuschia pink salwar suit paired with brown mojari juttis. Her hair was styled in a messy low-ponytail and she had minimal makeup on her face. However, what stood out was her accessory. Deepika was carrying a Yves Saint Laurent amber handbag. It reportedly costs a whopping amount of ₹ 2,75,878.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Takes On Salman Khan's 'no Luxury To Be Depressed' Statement, Says 'it's Not A Choice'

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among other Bollywood actors besides Deepika Padukone who seem to be brand-conscious. Deepika also focusses on her accessories and not just clothes. She reportedly has a range of expensive handbags which are all from international brands. She has a tiny Gucci waist bag which costs ₹1.20 lakh, a Celine handbag of ₹2.17 lakh, a Celine Phantom Tote ₹1.45 lakh, a Chloe handbag of ₹1.05 lakh, a Burberry DK88 of ₹1.61 lakh.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Comment On Anushka Sharma's Ethereal Sabyasachi Look Is Winning The Internet

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Shares An Adorable Picture With Ranveer Singh, Fans Wonder If She Is Missing Him

Also Read: Karan Johar's House Party: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun-Natasha, Shahid-Mira's Saturday Night Vibes Can't Be Missed, Watch Video

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Among 20 Most Admired Women In The World, Here Are Others

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Fans Unhappy As Speculation Of The Actress Doing Ranbir Kapoor-Luv Ranjan Film Surface; Here’s Why

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra Is About 'the One Thing I Know You've Always Craved...'

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Birthday: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Lead Wishes Brigade, Arjun Kapoor Leaves A Quirky Message As The Birthday Girl Chills In Mexico

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: The Piku Actor's Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded

Also Read: How Will Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor Look In Their 80s? Pictures Go Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.