Who Is Tahir Raj Bhasin? All About The '83 And 'Mardaani' Actor's Journey In Bollywood

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film based on Indian cricket, '83. Ranveer Singh shared the first look of Tahir's character on his official Instagram handle. The role will be a pivotal part of the film. Here is a look at Tahir Raj Bhasin and his Bollywood career.

All about Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin made his Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with the film Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. He also made a special appearance in the film Kai Po Che!. He was seen in a proper role in the film Mardaani which released in the year 2014.

The actor played the role of Karan Rastogi which was a negative character. His role in this film got him a lot of attention and appreciation. He was also nominated for a number of awards including the Filmfare Awards.

Later, Tahir was also seen in the film Manto. The film was loved by critics and fans alike. He was last seen in the superhit movie, Chhichhore. He played the role of Derek in the college drama film. His work was liked by most of the viewers as he portrayed an all-rounder senior student. His last film is what got him the due recognition amongst critics.

Sunil Gavaskar’s look in '83

The first look of Sunil Gavaskar’s character from the film '83 was revealed by actor Ranveer Singh. He wrote about the cricketer and referred to him as the little master in the caption for the post.

In the picture, Tahir Raj Bhasin can be seen with a cricket bat. The picture looks like a candid shot and has the name of the film written in the background. His look is being praised by his followers in the comments section. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram

