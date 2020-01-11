Ranveer Singh Reveals The First-look Of Tahir Raj Bhasin As Sunil Gavaskar In '83; See Pic

Bollywood is known to make many biographical films. In 2019, Bollywood fans saw biographies that included The Accidental Prime Minister, which was based on ex-Prime Minister Hon’ble Dr Manmohan Singh.

Now, 2020 has its own slate of biographies that include films on people that include Captain Vikram Batra, Laxmi Agarwal, Kapil Dev, Saina Nehwal, and others. The Kapil Dev biography is all set to release in the first half of the year, and the cast of the film has been announced. Read on to know more about the cast of the film.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 cast revealed

Actor Ranveer Singh has been busy supporting his wife, Deepika Padukone, who is all set for the release of her film that revolves around an acid attack victim. Singh took to his Instagram handle to promote the film, till yesterday, as the actor posted a photo of the film’s poster, and said that it is just around the corner.

He also posted the first look of the actor who is set to play cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. It had been announced last year that the Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen in the shoes of Gavaskar.

After Singh posted the first look photo of the actor playing Sunil Gavaskar, the post went on to garner over 183,000 likes by the fans within a day. Here is the Instagram post:

’83 is an upcoming biographical sports film directed by Kabir Khan. It is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The plot of the film revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Fans of the actor are all excited to watch the film in the theatres.

