Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira & Kids Swim With Sharks, Spine-tingling Video Surfaces

Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids rang in the new year in the Bahamas. From a series of pictures and videos that have surfaced on the Internet, the duo can be seen having a swell time by the beach along with their kids. However, Tahira recently shared a video of her and the kids swimming with the sharks that garnered mixed reactions.

Tahira & kids go swimming with the sharks

While a few have pegged the clip as spine-chilling, contrary to it, the Khurrana family seems to be having a fun time swimming with sharks. Welcoming New Year at the Bahamas, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a series of stories in which we can see him donning a chic-braided hairstyle and his uber cool look. Ayushmann Khurrana manages to add a life jacket to his black and white trunks look with aplomb. In the photos, he says that he is ready, for the water ride as well as for the new year too.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana has had a splendid 2019. With Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, the actor took the ticketing counters by storm and raked high in numbers as far as Box Office is concerned. Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shooting of his next flick Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the role of a gay character and will bring to life a homosexual love story on the big screen. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

