'All Offensive Words Can Go Here': Shibani Dandekar Shows A Great Instagram Privacy Tool

With the World hooked on their social media handles, the impact and consequences of the same are both negative and positive. With followers, come fans & trolls both. Social media trolls are those who intentionally provoke people online by saying inflammatory and offensive things.

While many are strong-headed and tackle it in their way, there are many individuals who get severely affected by the offensive language. How does one protect oneself from cyberbullying? Actor Shibani Dandekar on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle & shared a screenshot of a 'great tool' that one can 'turn on' to protect themselves from all the trolls out there.

On Instagram, go to 'Settings', click 'Privacy' & then select 'Comments' — there is an option called 'Hide Offensive comments' which you can turn on OR second option is to switch on the 'Manual Filter' & manually type in the words or phrases that you want to hide and Instagram will then hide those comments that contain those words or phrases.

Shibani featured in an episode of Voot's reality show 'Troll Police' (2018) where one of her trolls crossed all lines by posting threateningly misogynistic comments. Shibani later was ready to strike back at this troll and was even willing to file an FIR against him.

"As a woman, it's frustrating to understand and accept the fact that there are so many messed up young boys who threaten girls under the pretext of freedom of speech. If these boys do not understand what they are doing is hateful and probably criminal then that's a huge concern because these are the kind of boys that end up stalking women and harassing them," she said on MTV (2018) while discussing women safety & trolling.

She also said, "Social Media is the way the world works nowadays. So on some level, we have to accept the fact that if we are putting up something on social media we will get positive as well as negative comments. For me, it is very difficult to understand the mind frame of somebody who would take time to write something hateful or negative on anybody's page for any reason." [sic]

