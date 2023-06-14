Allu Arjun Captures Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's Special Wedding Moments

Why you're reading this: Renowned Indian film producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with a yoga expert named Ira Trivedi. The couple got married on June 11, 2023. Madhu Mantena and Ira's wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair with several famous personalities in attendance.

4 things you need to know

Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena dated for a few years before tying the knot on June 11.

Producer Madhu Mantena was earlier married to renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is now married to Satyadeep Misra.

Madhu and Masaba got married in 2015 and decided to part ways in 2019.

For the unversed, Ira Trivedi is a yoga instructor, columnist, and writer.

Unseen moments of Madhu, Ira with Allu Arjun at the wedding

Ira Trivedi recently took to her social media handle to drop a few unseen moments from her wedding with Madhu Mantena. Allu Arjun, who was present at the ceremony, was seen capturing the couple's special moment on his camera. He further rejoiced during the wedding festivities and blessed the couple for their future ahead.

(Allu Arjun congratulates Ira Trivedi after the wedding. | Ira Trivedi/Instagram)

(Allu Arjun blesses the newly married couple. | Image: Ira Trivedi/Instagram)

(Allu Arjun capturing the special moments of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding. | Image: Ira Trivedi/Instagram)

Allu Arjun was also seen showering flower petals on the couple after the wedding rituals concluded. The Pushpa star graced the wedding celebrations in an ethnic black outfit. He even had a heartwarming interaction with the other celebrities at the wedding.

Madhu Mantena on his wedding with Ira Trivedi

Producer Madhu Mantena expressed his joy at starting his new journey with Ira. He shared a note and said that his wife's effect on him over the years has helped him come closer to God and experiment with the cosmos. The filmmaker stated that she makes him feel confident. He further extended gratitude for all the love they have received from all their loved ones and well-wishers.