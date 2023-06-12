Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan Share Warm Hug At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Wedding Reception

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi got married on Sunday (June 11) in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception which was attended by several celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Rakesh Roshan, Sonali Bendre and Anupam Kher. A moment from the star-studded gathering went viral on social media. It involved Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun sharing a warm embrace.

Several pictures of Hrithik and Allu Arjun's camaraderie at the wedding reception have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral moments, they shook hands and shared a hug. Both the stars wore black outfits. While Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit, Allu Arjun opted for a printed bandhgala and trousers.

A fan page shared their pictures and captioned it, "Hrithik & Allu Arjun together ??? I’m screaming (sic)." Soon after the photos were posted, fans flooded the comments section and expressed their excitement. A Twitter user wrote, "2 Hero in 1 frame." Others dropped shocking and fire emojis. As Hrithik is working with Jr NTR in War 2, many expressed their desire to see Allu Arjun with him in an upcoming film. Check out the post below:

Hrithik Roshan's plus one at Madhu Mantena's wedding reception

(Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad snapped at Madhu-Ira's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

At Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception, Hrithik Roshan arrived with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Separately, his father Rakesh Roshan was also snapped at the gathering. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. Hrithik opted for a black tuxedo, while Saba wore a traditional peach ensemble with statement jewellery.

More about Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding

The couple got married on Sunday afternoon at the JW Marriot in Juhu, Mumbai. Ira shared a series of pictures from their wedding day and captioned it as, "I'm complete now." For the wedding, Ira wore a pink shade saree and styled her hair into a bun. On the other hand, Madhu opted for a white sherwani. For the unversed, Madhu is designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband.