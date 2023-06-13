Masaba Gupta’s Ex Husband Madhu Mantena Ties Knot With Ira Trivedi, Neena Gupta Reacts

Why you’re reading this: Filmmaker Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Ira Trivedi in an intimate ceremony on June 11. Mantena shared the photos from the wedding on his Instagram handle, a day after. The wedding created a lot of buzz on social media as the filmmaker was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Madhu Mantena got married to yoga instructor Ira Trivedi in Mumbai.

His divorce with Masaba Gupta happened in 2019.

Neena Gupta who is Mantena's ex mother-in-law dropped a comment on his wedding pictures.

Neena Gupta congratulates Madhu Mantena

Madhu Mantena penned a long note on his Instagram handle after the ceremonies got over. The director talked about looking forward to experiencing marital bliss with his now-wife Ira. His caption read, “I’M Complete now …. I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday.”

Mantena expressed his excitement at starting his marital life with Ira. He added that Ira's effect on him over the past few years has aided in his efforts to become closer to God and experiment with co-creating with the cosmos. The filmmaker stated he felt confident in starting a family with the yoga instructor. He extended gratitude for all the love they have received over the last two days from all their family, friends, and well-wishers. Neena Gupta took to the comment section and wrote "Congratulations," to the newlyweds.

Madhu Mantena-Masaba Gupta’s relationship timeline

Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta were first spotted at the success party of Queen in 2015. The couple got married later the same year. After 3 years of marriage, Mantena and Masaba announced their divorce while finally separating in 2019. While Mantena is now with Ira, Masaba tied the knot with Satyadeep Mishra earlier this year.