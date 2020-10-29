Ameesha Patel Claims LJP Leader 'threatened' Her During Bihar Campaign Trail

Ameesha Patel was 'scared' when she recently participated in Bihar's campaign (Obra rally) for an LJP candidate in the assembly election. Calling Dr. Prakash Chandra an 'awful man', Ameesha Patel told a leading tabloid that he 'threatened' and 'misbehaved' with her and the team.

'A terrible experience', Ameesha claimed she had on October 26. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ameesha Patel said that Dr. Prakash Chandra is a 'real thug' and behaved like a 'Gunda' with her. Patel stated that she 'quietly played along' as she had no choice and was 'scared for her life'. Patel also said that she received threatening messages even after reaching back to Mumbai.

Revealing the details of the rally, Ameesha Patel claimed that Dr. Prakash Chandra didn't provide any security for her and put her life in danger. Ameesha further stated that it was a 'nasty experience'. "He misused my presence. I could have been raped and killed," Ameesha stated in the interview to DNA. The Bhool Bhulaiya actor said that the truth should be known to people and that is why she decided to speak.

According to the reports circulating, Dr. Prakash Chandra has refuted the claims made by Patel.

