Ameesha Patel Gets Teary-eyed After An Airline Staff Dances On 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Song

Actor Ameesha Patel was all teary-eyed and overwhelmed recently after an airline staff dedicated a little performance for her from the movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Ameesha, who couldn't stop her tears watching the crew grooving on the hook step of the title song from the film, later joined and danced with them.

For those unaware, Ameesha made her debut in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, movie that was directed by Rakesh Roshan in 2000. The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards awarded Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the Best Film in the last 20-year category in 2019.

Why Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' among his best films

Ameesha Patel agrees with Rakesh Roshan, calls 'Corona Pyaar Hai' 'a complete mockery'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha will make her debut in Punjabi movie Fauji Band. Well known Punjabi actor Nav Bajwa will be seen opposite her. The movie also features Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Harby Sangha, Prakash Gadu and others.

Work mode .... just landed in beautiful Srinagar .... our beautiful Kashmir .. thank u for the warm welcome 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HuDd5JH3FF — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 24, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.