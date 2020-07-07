Why Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Among His Best Films

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was the biggest hit of the year 2000. Director-producer Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik with this romantic drama. The film also marked Amisha Patel’s debut. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, and several others. The story revolves around Sonia and Rohit, who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj,

Hrithik had earlier played blink-and-miss roles as a child artist in films like Bhagwaan Dada, Asha, Aap Ke Deewane, and Aasra Pyaar Ka. Hrithik had also worked as an assistant in his dad’s films like Koyla and Karan Arjun. Interestingly, Rakesh Roshan was reportedly considering Shah Rukh Khan for the role, but the superstar was busy with other commitments. It was then that Hrithik had suggested to his father that he should look for a newcomer.

Hrithik Roshan is one of the very few Bollywood actors to perform a dual role in their debut film. The other actor to have done so in recent times is Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with Om Shanti Om. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel, whose father Amit Patel was Rakesh Roshan’s colleague in school. Ameesha had initially refused the offer as she wanted to pursue her studies. But later on, she came aboard and the film became a big hit.

Now, Ameesha’s parents were reportedly not in favour of their daughter entering Bollywood. After much convincing, they gave in to their daughter’s wish, but Ameesha wasn’t travelling alone. Asha Patel, the mother of Ameesha, followed her daughter to New Zealand for a cameo role. She played mother to Raj Chopra, the second character played by Hrithik Roshan.

There were many stories surrounding the film that the director had actually filmed two climaxes. In these two alternate endings, One sees Raj being killed, while the other has him uniting with Sonia (Ameesha Patel). Due to the happy ending theme of Bollywood films, Rakesh Roshan opted for the second.

The film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has won most of the major awards in the country. Hrithik Roshan went on to become the third actor to have won the Filmfare best actor award with his debut film. The film bagged eight other Filmfare awards that included the award for Best Film, Best Director, and several others.

