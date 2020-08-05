Ameesha Patel Gives Thumbs Up To Centre's Decision Of CBI Probe In SSR Case; Fans React

On Wednesday, after the solicitor general of India informed the Supreme Court that CBI has accepted Bihar Government's request for them to conduct the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Ameesha Patel took to her social media handle and gave the news a thumbs up. Take a look at it below.

Ameesha Patel gives thumbs up to CBI probe

Fans show their support

As soon as the post went up, fans started commenting on it and showed their support in the latest development in the case. Many fans showed their love for the late actor and left hearts in the comment section. Check out some of the fan comments below.

SC gives 3-day time to Maha govt, no protection for Rhea: The Supreme court has given 3 days' time to the Maharashtra government and the police to place on record the details of their investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. the matter will be taken up next week. The SC also refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty from coercive action.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Ssandip Singh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, former house staff and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

On June 14, the 34-year-old actor was allegedly found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

