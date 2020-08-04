Sushant Death Case: Bihar Dy CM Calls Out Cong For Remaining Mum As MVA Opposes CBI Probe

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has called out the Congress for remaining mum against its allies Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra in opposing CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Modi's criticism comes on the same day as Bihar CM Nitish gave his assent to the CBI inquiry in the case. The Bihar Deputy CM also questioned if RJD would put pressure on Congress to allow independent investigation in the case or was it just 'lip service.'

RJD & Congress were demanding CBI probe in Sushant’s death but their counterpart in Maharashtra are opposing it.Double role of Congress.Will RJD put pressure on Cong or it was only a lip service.#SushantConspiracyTruth — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 4, 2020

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe. Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Approves CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case; Criticises Mumbai Police

Slamming the Mumbai cops, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirmed that there was no cooperation from Mumbai. "Our IPS officer was quarantined. This sort of treatment to our officers not acceptable. This is unacceptable behaviour. Is this the treatment given to one going for investigation?"

Aaditya Thackeray issues statement

On the same day as the Bihar CM recommended CBI inquiry, Maharashtra CM's son Aaditya Thackeray issued a statement on the matter and alleged politicisation of the case. Thackeray stated that people who were jealous of the Maharashtra government's success against COVID-19 were indulging in "dirty politics" and backed Mumbai Police's investigation. The Maharashtra CM's son made it clear that no one would be able to malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by making false allegations.

READ | Mumbai CP Tries To close Bihar Police's Probe; Denies Any Political Link In Sushant Case

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

On June 14, the 34-year-old actor was allegedly found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

READ | 'Sushant's Family Deserves To Know The Truth': Anupam Kher Breaks Silence In A 2-min Video