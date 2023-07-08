Ameesha Patel Makes Homophobic Remarks About OTT Content: 'You Have To Cover Your Eyes'

Ameesha Patel is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gadar 2. Talking about the movie, the actress said that audiences are looking for clean films to watch with their family. She went on to slam the OTT platforms for showing “homosexuality and gay-lesbian scenes.”

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is Ameesha Patel’s first acting project in five years.

She will be reprising her role of Sakeena from the 2001 film Gadar.

The actress was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

Ameesha Patel feels OTT content is not for kids

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha talked about the things the audience is missing in today's cinema. The actress said, "People are waiting for good, clean cinema. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch."

According to Ameesha, Indians couldn't travel as much or wear as much fashion in past times. Through film, people could see anything they want. Even if the music business was not as structured back then, it nevertheless connected with the public.

(Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 | Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Gadar 2 shows family values

She continued by saying that people are losing the soul of movie music, costumes, fashion, and other elements, and she believes Gadar 2 will provide a solution. The film exhibits family values, has heartbreaking scenes, excellent action, amazing language, great music, and everything else that moviegoers expect from a decent movie.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set in Lahore with the backdrop of 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film will take place 17 years after the events of its prequel Gadar. It will be released in theatres on August 11 and will clash with OMG 2 at the box-office.