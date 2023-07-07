Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Addresses Ameesha Patel's Claims About Mismanagement On Set

Ameesha Patel, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Gadar 2, had previously voiced concerns about mismanagement on the film's set. This led to speculations of a rift between her and director Anil Sharma. Addressing these rumors in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sharma shared his perspective on the situation involving him and the actress.

3 Things you need to know

Ameesha Patel is reprising her role as Sakina in Gadar 2.

The film features Sunny Deol as Tara Singh.

Gadar 2 will clash at the box office with OMG 2.

Are Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma on good terms?

During the recent interview, the director dismissed the rumours and stated that there are no issues between them. He clarified that any talks about conflicts were mere gossip. Sharma further emphasized his long-standing bond with Ameesha, spanning over 22 years, and expressed that their relationship continues to thrive. "Ameesha's professionalism is beyond question. There is no fight between us; it's all about love and affection," said the director, as quoted by Pinkvilla.

(A viral picture of Ameesha and Sunny with director Anil Sharma from Gadar 2 set | Image: Instagram)

He also urged fans to ignore any negative chatter and expressed confusion over why such negative write-ups about them were circulating. Sharma affirmed that they are moving forward with positive energy.

Anil Sharma focuses on Gadar 2 post-production

Regarding his upcoming film, scheduled for release on August 11, the director mentioned that his primary focus is on completing the post-production work. Sharma expressed strong confidence in the film's content and emphasized that Gadar is not merely a movie but an emotion for the entire country.

Ameesha Patel's earlier statements

A few days ago, the actress took to social media to voice her grievances against the production house of Gadar 2. Through a series of tweets, she highlighted the challenges faced during the final schedule of the film, which was shot in Chandigarh. Patel also accused Anil Sharma Productions of non-payment to various technicians, including makeup artists and costume designers. She further alleged mismanagement extending beyond the crew to the main cast.