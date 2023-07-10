Ameesha Patel Pleads Not Guilty Before Ranchi Court In Cheque Bounce Case

Ameesha Patel is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gadar 2. Amid its promotions, the actress had to mark her attendance at Jharkhand's Ranchi High Court. Ameesha had a case of fraud and cheating filed against her in 2018.

A warrant against Ameesha Patel was issued on April 6.

She first appeared before the Ranchi court on June 17.

She was required to reappear before the court on June 21, but she failed to do so because of unforeseen circumstances.

Ameesha Patel involved in cheque bounce case

Ameesha appeared before the civil court on Monday in connection with a cheque bounce case. She appeared at the court of senior division judge D N Shukla and pleaded not guilty in the case. The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against Ameesha.

According to the petitioner, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a film titled Desi Magic. Patel, however, did not proceed with the film and later sent a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore. But it had allegedly bounced. The complainant's advocate Smita Pathak said the actress had been asked to appear before the court on June 21 but she did not. The actress cited her pre-planned engagements for the same. "We have urged for mediation in the case," Pathak added.

Ameesha Patel back as Sakeena in Gadar 2

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will be back on screen after a hiatus of five years. She is starring in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol. The film is set in Lahore with the backdrop of 1971 India-Pakistan war and will take place 17 years after the events of its prequel Gadar. Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11 and will clash with OMG 2 at the box-office.

