Gadar 2 Song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava Out Now As Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol Recreate Old Magic

Gadar 2 has been creating a buzz on social media much before its release. The highly anticipated sequel has released the first song from the film today (June 20). A new rendition of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was released today.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in the film’s sequel.

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was also a part of the first film released in 2001.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel recreate 22 years old magic on screen

Opening with a romantic montage of Tara and Sakeena, the reworked Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava is a melodious song, easy on the ears. The reprised version of the song is sure to become an earworm as it hits the right notes of nostalgia. The love anthem shows the lead pair in a soft romantic setup. The song also shows the lead pair reminiscing their old days through flashback scenes from the first movie.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are able to recreate their on-screen chemistry in the first song from Gadar 2. Mithoon is credited for recreating the song which was originally vocalised by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The the new version gives the original lyrics and melody a slight spin.

Gadar 2 to bring back on-screen magic of first film

The sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar is all set to release in theatres in August. The original action drama film garnered much love and emerged as a massive success at the box office. Anil Sharma is back in the director's chair for the much-awaited sequel.

(Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel seen in romantic montages in the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the director’s son Utkarsh Shama is also reprising his role in the new film. The story is based against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The teaser of Gadar 2 was released on June 12.