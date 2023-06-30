Ameesha Patel Drops Major Gadar 2 Spoiler On Social Media Ahead Of Film Release

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are set to reprise their iconic roles as Sakina and Tara Singh in the highly anticipated film, Gadar 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11. In recent weeks, Ameesha Patel has been teasing fans with cryptic posts on Twitter, building anticipation for the film. However, she recently dropped a major spoiler that has left fans buzzing with excitement.

3 things you need to know

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be seen once again in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 is sequel to 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 released their first song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava on June 29th.

Ameesha Patel reassures fans about Sakina's fate in Gadar 2

The actress took to social media to share a still from Gadar 2 that showcases Sunny Deol’s character sitting emotionally and crying beside a grave. Speculations were rife that Sakina, played by Ameesha Patel, might have met a tragic end in the film. However, Ameesha Patel quickly put those rumors to rest by clarifying that her character is very much alive throughout the movie. While she did not explicitly reveal the identity of the deceased person, she assured fans that Sakina is not the one who meets a tragic fate.

(A screengrab from Ameesha Patel's tweet | Image: Ameesha Patel/Twitter)

In a tweet, Ameesha Patel addressed her concerned fans stating, ‘Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it’s SAKINA who is dead!! Well, it’s not!! Who it is I can’t say but it’s not SAKINA !! So pls don’t WORRY !! love u all’.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues unleashes a riveting tale of love and war

The excitement surrounding Gadar 2 reached new heights with the release of its much-awaited teaser. Titled Gadar 2: The Katha continues, the film is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, with a story written by Shaktimaan Talwar, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative.

The story centers around Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) as he embarks on a mission to bring back his son, Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from Pakistan. The film serves as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and aims to deliver a powerful cinematic experience that resonates with viewers.