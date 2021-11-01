Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol And The 'super Cool Gadar 2 Team' Begin Work; See Pics

After piquing fans' curiosity with the recently released motion poster of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and the team aboard the project have commenced its preparation work. Ameesha took to her Instagram handle and shared director Anil Sharma and Sunny's picture as they relish some snack and beverages. Sharma shared a similar picture as the team enjoys the chilly Manali weather during the film's script narration.

The film comes as a sequel to India's highest-grossing and most loved cross-border romantic tale Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film's leading duo will be seen sharing screen space after two decades, along with Utkarsh Sharma, who debuted on the big screen with Gadar.

The film is being bankrolled by Zee Studios along with Anil Sharma productions, with the screenplay written by Shaktimaan and music score helmed by Mithoon. It should release in 2022.

Gadar 2 team begins preparation work

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 1, Ameesha uploaded the photo, wherein the director-actor duo can be seen enjoying the chilly weather, clad in warm clothes. For the caption, she wrote, "When the super cool GADAR 2 team are at prep work .. my Tara Singh @iamsunnydeol and @anilsharma_dir …. GADAR 2."

Sharma also uploaded a similar picture from the script reading session. "The heat of fire in the cold weather of Manali. Enjoying moments with @iamsunnydeol n #shaktimaan during Gadar 2's script narration."

Take a look:

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the director revealed that the sequel will be another period drama and would continue the lives of its main characters. He stated that Sunny Deol would portray Tara Singh, while Ameesha and Utkarsh would get back to playing Sakina and Jeete respectively.

The film's motion poster was unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra, October 16, 2021. The 2001 flick is set during the partition of India that took place in 1947. Revolving around the journey of Tara Singh and his lady love, it also starred Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey in important roles.

Meanwhile, Sunny will also be seen in the R Balki directorial film Chup, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. He also has family drama Apne 2 in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@ameeshapatel9 @iamsunnydeol)