'Gadar 2': Motion Poster Of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Sequel Gets Released; Watch

The duo, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is back with the sequel of the cross-border romantic tale Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the makers recently teased the new special project, the official motion poster of Gadar 2 has been released today, on the occasion of Dussehra. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie's leading duo will be back on screen after two decades. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, who debuted on the big screen with Gadar's first instalment.

Taking to their social media handles, the makers and the cast unveiled the motion poster, which opens up with the tagline "The Katha Continues" as intense music echoes in the backdrop. It further introduces the leading cast with "Gadar 2" written in a fiery effect. More details about the project are currently under wraps.

Gadar 2 motion poster released

Uploading the 40-second clip on his Twitter handle on Friday, October 15, Sunny Deol wrote, "After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues..[sic]." The film is being bankrolled by Zee Studios along with Anil Sharma productions, with the screenplay written by Shaktimaan and music score helmed by Mithoon. The film is set to release sometime in 2022.

Take a look:

Just yesterday, the leading duo teased the sequel and wrote, "Announcing Something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am. Watch this space tomorrow[sic]." Only last month, the director and actors reunited for 'creative sessions' and shared pictures from their catchup on social media. Along with it, Sunny wrote, "Such reunion and creative sessions always cheer me up for the challenges ahead![sic]." Ameesha also posed with Anil outside his Juhu office.

According to Pinkvilla reports, the sequel, just like the first film, will centre on the India – Pakistan conflict as Sunny takes down the entire country. The pre-production work is already underway and the film is set to go on floors sometime in November. The 2001 flick revolved around the journey of Boota Singh and his lady love. It also starred Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey in important roles.

(Image: PR/ INSTAGRAM/ @B4UAFLAM)