Ameesha Patel's Hacked Instagram Account Restored In 'record Time'

Ameesha Patel on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to inform her 3.8 million fans that she was a victim of cybercrime recently. "I was a victim of cybercrime. My Instagram account was hacked on Sunday," she said in the video and wrote that it was restored in record time.

Before Patel, National Award Winning singer Asha Bhosle on Monday, January 4, 2021, went on to reveal that her Instagram handle was restored hours after it was hacked. The 87-year-old singer revealed on her Twitter handle that she received a malicious "copyright violation" message after which her Instagram account was hacked.

Asha later shared a screenshot of the message and alerted her fans to not respond to it, in case they receive any messages from her respective handle. She wrote, "Please be aware that my Instagram account has been hacked and you may receive a message as has been posted below. Pls ignore it and do nothing. We're trying to get my account back in my control soon. Thank you".

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked.

