Diljit Dosanjh Claps Back At Kangana Ranaut, Says, 'You Live With Misconceptions'

After Kangana Ranaut mocked Diljit Dosanjh for enjoying winters abroad while instigating farmers in India, the Punjabi singer and actor hit back at Queen actress and wrote, "You live with such misconceptions about yourself." He also highlighted that farmers won't sit on the road and protest just because they follow him or Kangana, "Farmers aren't kids that they will protest following you or me," Diljit wrote.

He further added, "Anyhow u have so much of a misconception about yourself. I am, was & will always be with Punjab. You can't even stop this & always just stalk me & don’t think Punjabis have forgotten what you’ve done. We will have our answer for you soon."

In response Kangana wrote, "Time will tell, friend, who fought for the rights of the farmers and who against them… Hundred lies cannot hide one truth, and you will never be hated if you care for someone with all your heart. You think all of Punjab is against me? Haha don’t dream so big your heart will break."

Diljit concluded by saying, "I don’t understand what her problem with farmers is. Ma’am, all of Punjab is with the farmers. No one is talking about you."

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh yet again, calls him 'local kranti'

Mainu Eh SAMJH Ni Aundi ke Enu Kisan’an Ton Ki Prob. aa?



Madam Ji Sara PUNJAB HEE KISAN’AN DE NAAL AA.. Tusi Twitter te Bhulekhe Ch Zindagi Jee Rahe Hon..



TERI TAN KOI GAL V NI KAR RIHA..



Akhey “ SADDI NA BULAI MAI LAADEY DI TAEE”



OH HISAAB TERA AA.. https://t.co/QTUXjsJj9E — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge..



Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey..



PUNJAB NAAL C.. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge..



Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an..



Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne.. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul Gaye https://t.co/FkyJxdWQbV pic.twitter.com/zdmxYXYWH7 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

वक्त बताएगा दोस्त कौन किसानों के हक़ के लिए लड़ा और कौन उनके ख़िलाफ़ ... सौ झूठ एक सच को नहीं छुपा सकते, और जिसको सच्चे दिल से चाहो वो तुम्हें कभी नफ़रत नहीं कर सकता, तुझे क्या लगता है तेरे कहने से पंजाब मेरे ख़िलाफ़ हो जाएगा? हा हा इतने बड़े बड़े सपने मत देख तेरा दिल टूटेगा 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh gives 'proof of his Indian citizenship', urges people to 'not spread hate'

