Amid the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle and the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend gaining momentum, an apology video surfaced on Aamir Khan Productions' Twitter page. The video commenced with the words 'Michami Dukkadam', which roughly means 'may all the evil that has been done be in vain'.

The clip was accompanied by a voiceover as words appeared on a black screen. The post led to a wave of reactions from netizens, with many believing the account has been hacked.

Cryptic apology post on Aamir Khan Productions' Twitter

"All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry," the voice mentioned.

It further added, "We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being."

Responding to the post, one user mentioned, "Hacked For Sure!! Didn't expect this from Aamir...the voice ain't his," while another stated, "This account is hacked for sure." "Aamir Khan's social media accounts have been hacked, don't believe the messages!," one Twitterati claimed.

Talking about 'Boycott' calls ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, Aamir said the state of affairs made him 'sad'. As quoted by news agency ANI, the actor mentioned, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film crashed at the Box Office, minting much lower than its reported budget of ₹180 crores.

