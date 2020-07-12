Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive: Anil, Madhuri, Urmila Pray For Speedy Recovery

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan informed fans on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, his fans flocked social media with their best wishes. Celebrities from film fraternity took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and prayed for his well being. Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Urmila Matondkar were the ones who expressed their concerns on their respective social media handles.

Bollywood stars wish for speedy recovery

Anil Kapoor sent his love and best wishes to both Amitabh and Abhishek on Twitter and wrote wishes them with good health and speedy recovery. Madhuri Dixit also took to her Twitter and sent her prayers to the entire family. Madhuri also wished a speedy recovery to Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Urmila Matondkar retweeted Amitabh Bachchan’s also penned her best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

Wishing you a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan! Sending you both lots of love and good energy!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 12, 2020

Take care Abhishek. My prayers are with you & your family for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/eGQMNR7PiM — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 12, 2020

Get well soon..praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🏼 love n regards 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 12, 2020

Big B took to Twitter to announce on July 11 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He informed that he was shifted to the hospital (Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai) and that the authorities were being informed. The legend also informed that his family and staff had undergone tests and the results were awaited. He urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Apart from Amitabh, his son Abhishek has been tested positive for COVID-19. As reports came in that the father-son duo were both asymptomatic, Abhishek himself tweeted that both of them had mild symptoms and urged all not to panic. He too has been admitted to the hospital and added that they were complying with the BMC authorities. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were snapped on their way to the hospital earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's wife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek's wife, and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus infection in their swab tests. The tests were to be conducted on Sunday morning at Nanavati hospital after their preliminary antigen test had also resulted in the negative.

