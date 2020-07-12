Abhishek Singhvi Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'exemplar Of Discipline'; Analyses Covid Learnings

After Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for COVID-19, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has called the actor an exemplar of discipline and sobriety after the news of him being COVID-19 positive made headlines. This seemingly comes amid the Bollywood megastar along with his son Abhishek who tested positive too dealing with the disease in a calm and composed manner while informing the authorities and duly complying with all the obligations.

#AmitabhB is an exemplar of discipline &sobriety;that is best way 2navigate #Covid. Respect it, even fear it mildly, its self limiting &barring exceptional reasons, tames itself. Lesson 2all: can affect any of us &impossible to trace reasons for it despite full precautions. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 12, 2020

After the actors tested positive, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to inform that the relevant authorities have been informed and the family and staff members were also being tested. The junior Bachchan also requested the people to stay calm and not to panic besides, the Bachchan family informed about complying with all the protocols of BMC.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive

Following news on Saturday evening that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, in order to put all speculations to rest, the actor himself took to Twitter to inform that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Later it was confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan had also contracted the infection.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the senior Bachchan revealed that the rest of his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. People across the political spectrum, sports personalities and Bollywood celebs wished for the speedy recovery of the actor.

The BMC has reached the Bachchan residence in Juhu to sanitize the bungalow following standard protocol. Jalsa, the Bachchan's bungalow has been declared a containment zone by the BMC officials after the COVID diagnosis of both Amitabh Bachchan and son, Abhishek. Meanwhile, family members Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative.

