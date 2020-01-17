Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek & Navya Naveli Immerse Ritu Nanda's Ashes In Haridwar

Ritu Nanda, late actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71. The news of her death was shared by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the official blog and Nanda's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor. According to reports, Nanda was battling cancer for the last few years. "My ''samdhan'' Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am... cannot communicate... traveling," Bachchan wrote.

And now, in the latest update, Ritu Nanda's remains were immersed in Haridwar. Pictures of Abhishek Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli, nephew Agastya and sister Shweta's husband, Nikhil Nanda performing a series of rituals have surfaced on the internet.

All dressed in white, Nikhil can be seen sitting on the floor and conducting the puja rituals and standing close to the puja proceedings are Abhishek, Navya, and Agastya.

Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan & Navya Naveli immerse Ritu Nanda’s ashes

Meanwhile, Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta, took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post mourning the demise of his mother. He wrote: "I still can't believe she is not with us anymore as I can feel her around. A woman of substance, a spirited and humble soul, she had only love and warmth to offer. She gave us the courage, made us dream, taught us to live with values and spread hope. She leaves behind millions touched lives and smiles."

Nikhil Nanda concluded by saying: "In my journey, she made me who I am. You meant the world to me, mom." Singer Pankaj Udhas expressed his condolences after reading Nikhil's tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media handle to pen a powerful eulogy for Ritu Nanda. He called her an 'ideal friend' and an 'ideal mother-in-law' to Shweta Bachchan. The actor who attended the funeral in Delhi, later also wrote: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold.. ..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in."

एक आदर्श बेटी , एक आदर्श बहन , एक आदर्श पत्नी , एक आदर्श माँ , एक आदर्श समधी और एक आदर्श मित्र , हमसे आज सदा के लिए दूर चली गयीं ।



जीवन में कुछ क्षण ऐसे होते हैं , जिन्हें शोक की शांति का आदर मिलना चाहिए !🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2020

