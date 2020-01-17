The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek & Navya Naveli Immerse Ritu Nanda's Ashes In Haridwar

Bollywood News

Ritu Nanda's remains were immersed in Haridwar. Pics of Abhishek Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli, nephew Agastya and Nikhil Nanda performing rituals have surfaced

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Abhishek

Ritu Nanda, late actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71. The news of her death was shared by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the official blog and Nanda's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor. According to reports, Nanda was battling cancer for the last few years. "My ''samdhan'' Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am... cannot communicate... traveling," Bachchan wrote.

READ: Shweta Bachchan's Husband Nikhil Nanda Pens Emotional Eulogy For Mother Ritu Nanda

And now, in the latest update, Ritu Nanda's remains were immersed in Haridwar. Pictures of Abhishek Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli, nephew Agastya and sister Shweta's husband, Nikhil Nanda performing a series of rituals have surfaced on the internet. 
All dressed in white, Nikhil can be seen sitting on the floor and conducting the puja rituals and standing close to the puja proceedings are Abhishek, Navya, and Agastya. 

Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan & Navya Naveli immerse Ritu Nanda’s ashes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by amoon (@amoon3137) on

(Source: Instagram/Fan page) 

Meanwhile, Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta, took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post mourning the demise of his mother. He wrote: "I still can't believe she is not with us anymore as I can feel her around. A woman of substance, a spirited and humble soul, she had only love and warmth to offer. She gave us the courage, made us dream, taught us to live with values and spread hope. She leaves behind millions touched lives and smiles."

READ: Ritu Nanda's Funeral: Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Mourn

Nikhil Nanda concluded by saying: "In my journey, she made me who I am. You meant the world to me, mom." Singer Pankaj Udhas expressed his condolences after reading Nikhil's tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media handle to pen a powerful eulogy for Ritu Nanda. He called her an 'ideal friend' and an 'ideal mother-in-law' to Shweta Bachchan. The actor who attended the funeral in Delhi, later also wrote: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold.. ..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in."

READ: Ritu Nanda Death: The Time She Reminisced About Father Raj Kapoor's Last Moments With Her

READ: Ritu Nanda Death: The Time She Reminisced About Father Raj Kapoor's Last Moments With Her

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SITARAM YECHURY ATTACKS CDS
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
SONAM ON MANIKARNIKA FILMS
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES