Ritu Nanda Death: The Time She Reminisced About Father Raj Kapoor's Last Moments With Her

It's the truth of the world that everybody will pass on to the afterlife one day. Ritu Nanda, daughter of Raj Kapoor and an integral part of the Kapoor family, breathed her last on January 14, 2020. She was a spiritual person and was very close to her father Raj Kapoor. In an interview with a leading news portal, Nanda had once recalled her father's condition and the last interaction she had with him.

Raj Kapoor's final moments:

While talking about her spirituality and beliefs in the interview, Ritu talked about how Shirdi Sai Baba is her guru. She shared that Sai Baba paved the path towards her writing a book on her father. She also shared a story of faith in God, which was also about Raj Kapoor's final moments.

Ritu shared that Raj Kapoor was hospitalized in AIIMS for a month, battling for his life. She had noticed that every Thursday, Kapoor's condition used to be extremely critical. The doctors used to say that there were zero chances of survival, but Kapoor used to go through the day. This happened for three consecutive Thursdays.

One day before the fourth Thursday, Ritu, along with her sister, had come to terms with the fact that Raj Kapoor may die soon. She then revealed that he was in a coma when they were constantly praying. On the next day, Raj Kapoor had opened his eyes. He turned left, turned right, and that was it. He looked at her and her sister.

Ritu Nanda was also the mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. According to an article in a leading daily, Amitabh dedicated a short blog post to Ritu Nanda and shared that he cannot communicate with everyone since he is travelling. Amitabh Bachchan wrote:

"My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling."

Image Courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram

