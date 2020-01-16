The Debate
Shweta Bachchan's Husband Nikhil Nanda Pens Emotional Eulogy For Mother Ritu Nanda

Bollywood News

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14 after a long battle with cancer.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nikhil

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14. She was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018. They have two children -- son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh's daughter Shweta, and daughter Natasha. Nikhil took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post mourning the demise of his mother.

Ritu Nanda's death: Amitabh Bachchan says 'she has gone', pens an emotional blog

He wrote: "I still can't believe she is not with us anymore as I can feel her around. A woman of substance, a spirited and humble soul, she had only love and warmth to offer. She gave us the courage, made us dream, taught us to live with values and spread hope. She leaves behind millions touched lives and smiles."

Nikhil Nanda concluded by saying: "In my journey, she made me who I am. You meant the world to me mom." Singer Pankaj Udhas expressed his condolences after reading Nikhil's tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media handle to pen a powerful eulogy for Ritu Nanda. He called her an 'ideal friend' and an 'ideal mother-in-law' to Shweta Bachchan. The actor who attended the funeral in Delhi, later also wrote: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold.. ..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in."

Neetu Kapoor shares an unseen photo of Ritu Nanda with Ranbir Kapoor

Ritu Nanda's funeral: Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli mourn

 

 

Published:
