Shweta Bachchan's Husband Nikhil Nanda Pens Emotional Eulogy For Mother Ritu Nanda

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14. She was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018. They have two children -- son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh's daughter Shweta, and daughter Natasha. Nikhil took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post mourning the demise of his mother.

Ritu Nanda's death: Amitabh Bachchan says 'she has gone', pens an emotional blog

He wrote: "I still can't believe she is not with us anymore as I can feel her around. A woman of substance, a spirited and humble soul, she had only love and warmth to offer. She gave us the courage, made us dream, taught us to live with values and spread hope. She leaves behind millions touched lives and smiles."

Nikhil Nanda concluded by saying: "In my journey, she made me who I am. You meant the world to me mom." Singer Pankaj Udhas expressed his condolences after reading Nikhil's tweet.

Our deepest condolences to you and family she certainly touched millions of hearts and spread so much of happiness may god give you strength to face this irreplaceable loss may her soul rest in eternal peace — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) January 16, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media handle to pen a powerful eulogy for Ritu Nanda. He called her an 'ideal friend' and an 'ideal mother-in-law' to Shweta Bachchan. The actor who attended the funeral in Delhi, later also wrote: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold.. ..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in."

Neetu Kapoor shares an unseen photo of Ritu Nanda with Ranbir Kapoor

T 3710 -

एक आदर्श बेटी , एक आदर्श बहन , एक आदर्श पत्नी , एक आदर्श माँ , एक आदर्श समधी और एक आदर्श मित्र , हमसे आज सदा के लिए दूर चली गयीं ।



जीवन में कुछ क्षण ऐसे होते हैं , जिन्हें शोक की शांति का आदर मिलना चाहिए !🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2020

Ritu Nanda's funeral: Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli mourn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.