Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Builds 'remarkable' Lego Star Wars Spacecraft

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has been in Mumbai living with the family ever since his college shut in the US due to Coronavirus. Big B took to his blog and shared something 'remarkable' about Agastya — he built a Star Wars Spacecraft — the Imperial Star in Lego with 4000 parts.

Sharing the pictures of the spacecraft (both open and closed), Bachchan wrote, "It looks easy when seen in this finished form .. but the cockpit detaches itself .. the two triangular flanks, open up to conceal an even more complicated interior .. its just such detailed work that its a marvel to have the patience and the guile to make it. Man, that’s like serious stuff." [sic]

Agastya is Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son.

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has not let the lockdown get in the way of his workout. Like most Bollywood actors, Amitabh Bachchan too has been quarantining amid the lockdown. He has been very active on the social media account after the lockdown. He recently shared a black and white video of himself and his grandson, Agastya Nanda, on his Instagram account.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself lifting weights while being homebound. The actor was seen accompanied by his grandson Agastya Nanda in the picture. Agastya Nanda beams brightly as Amitabh Bachchan makes a face and clicks a mirror selfie. In the monochrome picture, the duo is seen standing in a house gym.

Amitabh Bachchan has two children, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. He has three grandchildren, as Shweta Bachchan Nanda has two kids and Abhishek Bachchan has one daughter. Shweta Bachchan Nanda has a son, Agastya Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

