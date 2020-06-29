Amitabh Bachchan's Bright Animated Post Comes With Great Life Lessons; See Here

Amitabh Bachchan shared a gloomy, animated picture of himself on his official social media handle on June 28. Big B's post, as always, garnered a lot of attention on the internet in no time as the captivating quotes on his post stole the show. As seen in the photo, Big B's animated photograph looks classy with his quirky glasses on.

On the post, the caption read, "If your eyes are positive, you will love the world." On the same post, below there's another quote. It read, "If your tongue is positive, the world will love you." A fan wrote, "You are our inspiration." Many users also agreed to the quotes on Amitabh's post and said, "Absolutely right." Check out the Gulabo Sitabo actor's post here.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan also shared an adorable candid click of him, along with his grandchildren, and made fans gush over his post. As seen in the pic, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are posing along with their three grandchildren- Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. All five of them are all smiles for a happy portrait. Each of them is seen donning exquisite ethnic suits in the frame.

The other throwback picture shows Amitabh posing with his son and grandson. All three of them are seen sporting similar white kurtas. Big B wrote, "Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened." Riddhima Sahni Kapoor dropped a comment which read, "Adorable, God bless." Whereas, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda dropped hearts on the post.

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film, Gulabo Sitabo, along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reports have it that the Shoojit Sircar- directorial is the first big Bollywood movie to have a direct OTT release amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The songs from Gulabo Sitabo also received a lot of love from fans. Big B's character as a grumpy landlord in the movie won many hearts.

Meanwhile, Big B has a slew of movies in his kitty for the years 2020-21. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film, Brahmastra, opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was slated to hit the marquee on December 4, 2020. However, it was later reported that is postponed due to the pandemic. Big B also has the movie, Chehre, a mystery-thriller, helmed by Rumi Jaffrey in his kitty.

