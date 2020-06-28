Amitabh Bachchan posts pics with grandkids, makes 2 observations & lack of reason for it

Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most active celebrities on social media for years now. The actor is known for his interesting take on anything under the sun, while other times, he loves to share throwback pictures and trivia related to his films. It was all about family love for Big B for his latest posts.

READ: Unseen Picture: Madhuri Dixit Poses With Amitabh Bachchan In A Rare Photoshoot

Amitabh Bachchan shared a snap of son Abhishek and grandson Agastya from many years ago. The men of the family are all dressed in white as they posed all smiles as he termed the three generations as 'Father .. Son .. Grandson'. The veteran made an observation about the trio folding their hands, and how it was ‘unplanned’ and ‘just happened.’

Here’s the post

The Paa star then posted another snap with Agastya, but this time he’s all grow up. The duo was also accompanied by the ladies, Jaya Bachchan and their two granddaughters, Navya Naveli and Aaradhya, all dressed in traditional attires. Bachchan termed the posing of his family as ‘Grand children .. Grand parents.’

In this snap too, he made an observation, but this time it did not involve the posers, but the background. Once again he claimed that it just 'happens' as he revealed that the metal casts seen behind them were not deliberately placed.

Here’s the post

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Powerful Monologues In 'Pink' And Other Movies

While these were throwback pictures, the Bachchan family was last seen together on Janta Curfew day, where they had come out at the terrace of their Juhu bungalow to hail the ‘corona warriors.’ That time, two persons missing from the above pics, the mothers, Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also present.

Meanwhile, on the professional, Big B recently featured in Gulabo Sitabo. The actor was hailed for his act as an elderly man from Lucknow by netizens and celebrities as the movie became the first major Bollywood film to release directly online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' Memes That You Must Check Out Right Away

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Intense Characters In Which He Deals With Loss Of Children

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.