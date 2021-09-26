Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Daughter Shweta On Daughter's Day; Says 'daughters Are The Best'

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a strong and loving bond with his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The actor recently wished his daughter on the occasion of daughter's day. He also wrote 'every day is daughter's day'.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wished his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on daughter's day. The legendary actor shared a photo with Shweta and wrote, "Happy Daughters day .. परंतु हर दिन बेटी के नाम ।" ( But, every day is daughter's day.) In another post, Big B wrote, "Happy daughter’s day .. SEPT 26 .. बेटियाँ न होतीं तो संसार, समाज, संस्कृति .. सब के सब .. नदारत." (Without daughters, the entire society is meaningless.) Shweta Bachchan Nanda thanked her father and wrote, 'Love you, papa" in the comment section. She also showered him with red heart emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of his career in the 1970s when he tied the knot with Jaya Bachchan. The couple welcomed their daughter in 1974 and son in 1976. While Amitabh Bachchan was busy with his work, he could not be with his children while they were growing up. In a recent episode of KBC 13, the actor revealed one of his regrets was not being around when his children were growing up. He said, "Wo humko humesha ek dukh raha hai ki subaj jab jaa rahe hote the kaam par, to wo so rahe hote the. Waapas aate to phir so rahe hote, kyuki der raat waapas aate the. To thoda kasht hua lekin ab sab samajhdar hogaye hai" (I have alsways regreted not being around my kids in their childhood. When I used to leave for work, they would be sleeping and would sleep off by the time I used to return. I used to feel a little bad but everyone is mature now.)

Amitabh Bachchan showers granddaughter Navya with praises

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan showered praises for his granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli. The actor shared a video of Navya Nanda playing the piano. In the caption, he wrote, "Navya on the Piano.. the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !!". "Love you my dearest ❤️Who says daughters are not an asset to the family !!!", he added.

Image: Instagram/@shwetabachchan