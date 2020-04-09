Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan's List Of Classic Movies That You Must Watch; See List

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are among the most admired couples in Bollywood. The two are not only loved by their fans in real-life but also in reel-life. There are several films in which the husband and wife duo have appeared together. Read to know a few of them.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s films

Bansi Birju

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan first shared the screen in the 1972 released Bansi Birju. Directed by Prakash Verma, it was a romantic film. Jaya stars Bansi and Amitabh as Birju in the movie. Bansi and Birju get married in their village. But the villager's find out that Bansi is a prostitute.

Zanjeer

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit and Bindu stars in Zanjeer. The action film released in 1973 bought a whole new trend in Hindi cinema, as per reports. Amitabh played the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna with Jaya as Mala. It was a blockbuster at the box office and became a classic.

Abhimaan

Released in 1973, Abhimaan is a Hindi musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani and Bindu. Jaya won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her performance and the movie was a super hit at the Box Office. It was Amitabh and Jaya’s consecutive second film together.

Mili

Jaya Bachchan played Mili Khanna with Amitabh Bachchan as Shekhar Dayal in Mili. It is a romantic drama film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee in 1975. A reclusive, depressed man and a bubbly young woman fall in love but then find out that she has cancer.

Chupke Chupke

A newly wedded husband plays a practical joke on his wife's family with full support from his wife and friends in Chupke Chupke (1975). It stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee. Hrishikesh Mukherjee helmed the comedy film.

Sholay

Considered as one of the best films in India cinema, Sholay released in 1975. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, it stars Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan with others. Amitabh and Jaya were seen hiding their feeling for each other in the movie. It was their third consecutive film with each other in 1975.

Silsila

Silsila stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar. It is a romantic drama by Yash Chopra, released in 1981. The film did not perform well at the box office but received a cult following. The soundtrack of the film was chartbuster having many iconic songs.

Amitabh and Jay Bachchan have worked in a few more films together. Their other notable performances with each other were in Ek Nazar (1972) and Amitabh was also seen in a cameo in Jaya's 1971 film, Guddi. The couple were last seen on-screen together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001).

