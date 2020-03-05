Fans Have A Quirky Take On Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Pic Of Jaya Bachchan; Read Here

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram recently and posted a throwback photo of Jaya Bachchan. The actor enjoys a massive social media presence with a following of over 14 million on Instagram. The actor posted a photo of Jaya Bachchan in the avatar of Swami Vivekanand for a Bengali film. But, fans of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan were quick to correct his spelling choices.

Netizens school Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan in his caption wrote the correct spelling of Vivekanand but was still schooled by netizens who were having fun in the comment section. Netizens reacted to Amitabh Bachchan saying that the spelling of Vivekanand is actually 'Viveka-mu-nand', referencing to the Donald Trump speech in Gujarat recently. The speech had evidently started a rage of memes flowing on the internet and it doesn't look like it is going away. Check out netizens having fun in Amitabh Bachchan's comment section below -

Image courtesy - Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

A few netizens were also quick to point out another flaw in the actor's caption under the same photo. The superstar Amitabh Bachchan had written in the caption that Jaya Bachchan was shooting for a Bengali film based on Dagtar Babu. But, in regional Bengali language, the personality was actually addressed as Daktar Babu. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

@realDonaldTrump quotes Swami Vivekananda.Without Swami Vivekananda no one can think about India.This is our national pride .

(N.B:Mr.Trump can't pronounce Swamiji's name properly. So ignore it & get the deep inside meaning.)#TrumpInIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/aZX4lOib3w — Abhishek SG (@abhisgbjym) February 24, 2020

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan has a number of projects lined up for 2020. The megastar Amitabh Bachchan will feature in the Marathi film AB Aani CD which will release on March 13, 2020. Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan will feature alongside Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. As 2020 will come to a close, Amitabh Bachchan will feature in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in December.

