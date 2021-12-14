Amitabh Bachchan Announces Launch Of 'Brahmastra' Motion Poster With An Intriguing Clip

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Ayan Mukerji's new directorial project created a buzz among fans ever since it was announced. While viewers are eager to catch a glimpse of the characters the actors are set to play, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced the date of the film's motion poster with a small clip.

Taking to his social media handle, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced the upcoming film Bramhastra's motion poster will be unveiled tomorrow, i.e. December 15, 2021. The legendary star shared a 19 seconds clip featuring a shirtless man, probably Ranbir Kapoor, looking upwards while spreading his arms. In the background, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying, "Dharti ka kan kan kaanp uthega, jab is yudh ka shankhnaad bajega. Ant ka ye aarambh, jaag raha Brahmastra." Sharing the intriguing video with his powerful voice, Big B wrote, "Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire.. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow."

Brahmastra release date

The upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One is touted to be a Hindi Superhero film. The movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. While the film faced several delays in its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the director is keeping them entertained with regular updates. He recently teased the announcement of the film's release date via Instagram. The director shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, "Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON ! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time." He further promised he will soon announce the final release date of the film.

The makers are now conducting a special fan event on December 15 in New Delhi. The event will also be live-streamed in which the film's official motion poster will be revealed. Moreover, they will also introduce the world to their Shiva.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@ayan_mukerji