'Brahmastra' To Host Exclusive Fan Event To Introduce 'Shiva' & Launch First Motion Poster

In a major development for cine buffs, the makers of the upcoming highly anticipated film Brahmāstra are all set to host an exclusive fan event to launch a new motion poster of the movie. Moreover, they will also introduce 'Shiva' at the event. The announcement came days after the filmmaker teased about dropping the official release date of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Brahmāstra to host an exclusive fan event

Taking to his Instagram on December 11, the 38-year-old director shared an invitation for the exclusive fan event that will be held on December 15. As per the post, fans will witness the exciting motion poster of the upcoming film as well as the introduction of the character Shiva. The invitation read,

''On December 15, we are launching our motion poster and introducing out Shiva at an exclusive fan event! Come, be a part of the world of Brahmāstra with us! With love and light, Ranbir, Alia & Ayan.''

The fan event will take place at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi and will start at 4 pm. As mentioned in the invitation, entry to the event is limited. Additionally, fans who cannot attend the event can tune in to the live stream.

More on Brahmāstra

The director has been sharing updates of his ambitious project via his Instagram for over two years. Recently, he teased the announcement of the release date by sharing an interesting snap of actor Ranbir Kapoor wielding with the caption, ''Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON ! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time.''

He continued, ''That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra.

The Time for ‘another’, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon.''

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji