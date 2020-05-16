Amitabh Bachchan Apologises To His EF, Addresses The 'matters Of The Mobile'

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday wrote a two-line note on his blog (4552) saying, 'There is nothing to write'. In his next blog 4552 (Part 1), Bachchan explained why it was difficult. He said that the mind is at its 'raciest' best, meaning — 'it is racing beyong its designated boundaries'.

He further explained that in normal conditions his routine was fairly simple including bathe, dress up, prayer, breakfast, car drive, work, studio, family, blog and bed. But under the 'extraneous' conditions, it has become uncontrollably difficult to connect 'with the determined execution of what has been prevalent for the past 4552 days,' Bachchan wrote.

He pointed out that his fans have been observing his day numbering faults in his blogs and he has made the necessary corrections. He apologised later and then went on to address the 'matters of the mobile' which he has deliberately avoiding because it is 'an endless exercise'.

""address the caller , respond to the Ef , addressing sms of ‘you are ignoring me’ .. or .. ‘are you annoyed with me, you have not responded’ .. are bhai .. how much can I do .. see here see there see everywhere .. and the callers think I am here only to respond tp them .. waiting for your call to come and do nothing else .. see my whatsapp, see my Twitter .. see what i wrote .. et al …YES YES YES .. I see all .. and read all .. but I cannot possibly address all each day all the time," Bachchan wrote.

Bachchan in his blog wrote, "I am an obedient member of this wonderful family .. was going to say clan .. but that has reservations so avoided it .. So yes .. till now there has been a think indeed of the manner in which the BLOG was given a writing miss , so feeling a bit destroyed with that have come to ‘make up’ with all of the Ef .. in an apology .. 🙏 FINE .. so that is out of the way."

Amitabh Bachchan's Lockdown Routine

Bachchan in his blog described his lockdown routine. The description also included the exercises and lessons he has been taking during the nationwide lockdown.

He wrote, "The mobile pops up to continue the French lesson .. it is pretty demanding , but I comply .. so .. gym dress on .. mask on .. sanitisation done .. sun walk .. through then the tunnel of sanitiser .. gym .. on with the music .. on with the tv news .. walk tread mill .. limber up .. pulling down .. leg curlings up and down .. chest pulls and press .. rubber band shoulder repairing pulls .. overhead rubber band pulls .. rowing repeats .. medicine ball balance and leg press .. weights curls biceps and shoulder .. on vibration machine for uniformity of hamstring cure .. breathing , yoga pranayama .. sanitise tunnel again back for luncheon family .. and back to routine .. in stay in conditions."

