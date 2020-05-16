Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious Post About Hitting Gym Amid Lockdown

Amid lockdown where several Bollywood stars are engaged in doing household chores, and treating their fans with their daily updates. Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on social media these days with his humor infused posts, shared another on May 16. Recently, the actor who is maintaining a healthy routine during lockdown shared a post about hitting the gym amid lockdown.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a hilarious post

Bollywood's Shehanshah took to his Twitter handle and shared a selfie with mask and updated fans about going to the gym. In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing his workout clothes, along with a cloth-covered his mouth. Apart from the picture, putting all speculations to rest about going to the gym amid lockdown, Amitabh wrote at the end that he is not stepping out of the house, rather than gyming inside the house.

T 3533 - चले भैया gym ,,, बाद में मिलते हैं ।। chale bhaiya gym ... baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke baahar nahin pic.twitter.com/IA8JkxNYmO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 16, 2020



Several fans of the legendary star stormed the comment section with their hilarious take over the picture. One of the users recommended Amitabh to hit the gym and make six-pack abs amid the lockdown. Another user appreciated Amitabh's efforts of gymming at home and wrote that it's not even safe to step out of the house amid such panic-stricken moment. A third user shared Amitabh's picture from his earlier career days and extended her best wishes to the actor. The user also wished the actor with more strength and vitality.

I wish you more strength and vitality. . Keep moving . Let’s do. Gym 💪🏼⚡️

Positive Day to u my dearest full of lots of. Happienss & energy .⚡️⚡️yoo✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/R2UTA11aDd — Rasha Mohamed fouad ☀️☀️☀️ (@Ashabachchan) May 16, 2020

Jaiye sir , six pack bana lijiye sir🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ayush Raj Kanhaiya (@AyushKanhaiya) May 16, 2020

Believe nahi h sir Video post kro😂😂😂 — Jitendra Parihar (@imjparihar) May 16, 2020

Sometime back also, the 77-year-old actor had shared an excerpt from his fitness diaries on the micro-blogging site. He had shared an extensive post about his overworked gym routine. Last month, the actor shared a ROFL post on his Instagram. In his post, the actor stated that he was addressed as "Dude" by someone and his reaction was priceless. "Someone called out to me as Dude! So I looked it up. Dude, a slang between men, meaning guy or a man. In the 19th century, dude term was used for a dandy, well-groomed, and fancily-dressed young man," wrote Big B. He signed off the post saying, "Rolling on the floor laughing. I'm laughing it out going berserk - dandy?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo bypassed theatres and decided to premiere directly on digital platform. Being seen as a potential saviour for the film industry in a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty over when cinemas will open, production houses are taking the OTT route to release their films.

