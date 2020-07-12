'Amitabh Bachchan Asymptomatic, In Stable Condition': Maharashtra Health Minister

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Coronavirus but is asymptomatic and in a stable condition, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Republic TV.

"He himself tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He asked those who came in contact with him in last few days to immediately quarantine themselves. He has comorbidities but is asymptomatic. His condition is stable. I pray to God that he gets well soon," Tope said.

After Amitabh Bachchan, even Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The news has been confirmed by the hospital and came after Big B confirmed that he had been admitted to the Hospital, (Nanavati Hospital) and that his family members and staff too had got themselves tested.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

