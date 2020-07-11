Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive: Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Pray For Well Being

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Bachchan also revealed that his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Big B’s announcement came minutes after it was reported that he had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and that the details were awaited.

Celebrities from his film fraternity took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and prayed for his well being.

Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

Prayers... You’re a fighter & the personification of ‘Survivor’... FIGHT!!

Duas..🤲 #AmitabhBachchan — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amitji, all the positivity. https://t.co/XnuXgAdJzK — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 11, 2020

Praying for a speedy recovery, Sir. Get well soon 🙏🏼 https://t.co/u0GMNAOyCw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 11, 2020

