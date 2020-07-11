Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive: Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Pray For Well Being

Celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after he tested COVID positive & prayed for his well being

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Bachchan also revealed that his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Big B’s announcement came minutes after it was reported that he had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and that the details were awaited.

Celebrities from his film fraternity took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and prayed for his well being. 

