After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Also Tests Positive For COVID-19

After Amitabh Bachchan, even Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The news has been confirmed by the hospital and came after Big B confirmed that he had been admitted to the Hospital, (Nanavati Hospital) and that his family members and staff too had got themselves tested.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

As reports came in that the father-son duo were both asymptomatic, Abhishek himself tweeted that both of them had mild symptoms and urged all not to panic. He too has been admitted to the hospital and added that they were complying with the BMC authorities.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were snapped on their way to the hospital earlier in the day.

Twitter was flooded with wishes and prayers for their speedy recovery. Not just stars from the film industry, even members of the sports and politics fraternity tweeted their messages.

Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

Get well soon ab.. lots of love 💓 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

Ahhh just another challenge you are going to Ace bro... this is your time .. Get well soon and enjoyyyy the success bro....🙏🙏👍👍👍 https://t.co/MKudAbJDK8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 11, 2020

@juniorbachchan get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy ❤️ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 11, 2020

The results of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were awaited at the time of publishing this story.

