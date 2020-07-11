Last Updated:

After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Also Tests Positive For COVID-19

After Amitabh Bachchan, even Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The news has been confirmed the hospital and came after Big B confirmed it.

After Amitabh Bachchan, even Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The news has been confirmed by the hospital and came after Big B confirmed that he had been admitted to the Hospital, (Nanavati Hospital) and that his family members and staff too had got themselves tested.

As reports came in that the father-son duo were both asymptomatic, Abhishek himself tweeted that both of them had mild symptoms and urged all not to panic. He too has been admitted to the hospital and added that they were complying with the BMC authorities.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were snapped on their way to the hospital earlier in the day.

Twitter was flooded with wishes and prayers for their speedy recovery. Not just stars from the film industry, even members of the sports and politics fraternity tweeted their messages.

The results of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were awaited at the time of publishing this story.

