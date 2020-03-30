Amitabh Bachchan Cracks Nerdy Joke On 'deadly Virus', Leaves Internet Chuckling

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. With no vaccine for the virus found yet, countries have been struggling hard to control the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India for the same reason and citizens have been requested to not come out of their houses and maintain social distance.

However, in the midst of all this, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tried to lighten people's mood on social media by sharing a rather popular meme that has been making rounds on the internet. Sharing a monochrome picture of himself, the actor wrote, "Can we delete 2020 and reinstall it again? It has virus." (Referring to Coronavirus). The funny caption left everyone chuckling, and it became a Number 1 hit on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan cracks a joke

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan on Friday penned a blog to share that he will be providing 2000 packets of food each day through a Trust that works for the benefit of humanity, till the lockdown is over. Bachchan also stressed that this is not being done for 'self-aggrandisement' and 'there shall be no media reportage of this'. The reason behind doing this is so that "several others shall come forward to lend a helping hand, for the needy".

As of now, India has recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths, wherein active cases have soared over 1000, and around 95 persons have been discharged till date.

