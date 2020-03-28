Guess The Amitabh Bachchan Movies Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

‘Guess Amitabh Bachchan movies’ has become a very popular quiz on Whatsapp. As the nation is under lockdown, many people are trying to spend their time interacting with friends and family on social media. They can be seen indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. Read on to know more about the ‘Guess Amitabh Bachchan movies’ quiz.

What is the 'Guess the Amitabh Bachchan movies' quiz?

A trend has caught on during the lockdown period, where many people can be seen sending each other quizzes to solve and spend interact with each other. One such quiz is the 'Guess the Amitabh Bachchan movies' which is being forwarded in many groups. As Amitabh Bachchan has many fans, the game has become very popular. In the quiz, one has to guess the names of the movies that Amitabh Bachchan has done by guessing the film's title from the emojis given. Given below is an example of one such quiz being sent around on WhatsApp. Read on to see the questions and the answers below it.

Question 1

For all fans of the actor Amitabh Bachchan here is a challenge for you,

Guess these 30 movies' name of Amitabh Bachchan. Its challenge for u.

1.🔗🔗

2.🍚💚🍋

3.🍪👔🏡

4.🙊🔑🙊🔑

5.🔥💥

6.👨🎭👆🔴

7.✌✌✋

8.👬❌

9.☔👆🌌

10.7⃣↕7⃣

11.✋✌🇮🇳

12.✋🚪

13.❌📍

14.😎👮🎓

15.🍺🍻🚶

16.👨

17.🔥〰〰〰〰〰

18.✋➡✊

19.⬆👨⬇👨

20.🔴👑

21.🌞👬🍋

22.👀

23.🔥☔

24.🌵

25.⚫

26.⌚

27.🙇🚗

28.👴➡👨

29.👻✋

30.💪🃏🎴🀄.

Answers

Here are the answers to this Whatsapp quiz: Guess the Amitabh Bachchan Movies.

1. Zanjeer

2. Namak Haraam

3. Roti Kapda Or Makaan

4. Chupke Chupke

5. Sholay

6. Jadugar

7. Mr. NatwarLal

8. Do Or Do Paanch

9. Dostana

10. Barsaat Ki Ek Raat

11. Satte Pe Satta

12. Deewar

13. Nastik

14. Andha Kanoon

15. Sharabi

16. Mard

17. Agneepath

18. Hum 19. Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan 20. Laal Badshah

21. Suryavansham

22. Aankhein

23. Agni Varsha

24. Kaante

25. Black

26. Waqt

27. Sarkaar

28. Baabul

29. Buddha Hoga Tera Baap

