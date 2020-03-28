Amitabh Bachchan To Provide 2000 Food Packets Each Day Through A Trust; Actor Explains How

Bollywood celebrities and people from different walks of life are coming ahead to help the government and the needy in every possible way to fight the battle against pandemic Coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday penned a blog to share that he will be providing 2000 packets of food each day through a Trust that works for the benefit of humanity, till the lockdown is over. Bachchan also stressed that this is not being done for 'self-aggrandisement' and 'there shall be no media reportage of this'. The reason behind doing this is so that "several others shall come forward to lend a helping hand, for the needy".

Guess the Amitabh Bachchan movies quiz on WhatsApp explained with answers inside

The mega star also wrote that he is providing food and making arrangements for his staff (40 of them) till the lock down is over because they can't go back home.

Bachchan wrote, "One through the Haji Ali Dargah trust and the other through the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable trust at the Mahim Dargah during the entire lockdown period, and to continue for another week after the lockdown is formally removed .. see it will take some time even after the lockdown is over for people to get back to their routines and get back to their daily earnings .. so till then I shall be feeding them .. 200 hundred packets of food shall be distributed each day, at Haji Ali Dargah and the Mahim Dargah and the balance 1800, will be distributed at the slum in Dharavi, Mahim Kila, Worli slum, Saat Raasta and the Tata Memorial Hospital premises .. many patients come here for cancer treatments and do not have liveable places so they live on the pavement outside the Hospital , and they will be having huge problems because of the lockdown ..

Then through another kind soul, working in upper north of the city , working for the poor, I shall be feeding 3000 poor every day till the lockdown is over .. 3000 gunny bags with food provisions including washing soap and bathing soap shall be made ready by the 1st of April .. it takes time to collect such large amounts of food requirements .. especially since a lot of corruption occurs by those that hoard large quantities , to be sold at a premium and to make money .. ", Bachchan wrote.

'KBC' memes on Coronavirus awareness featuring Amitabh Bachchan take over internet; check

Maharashtra Tally Now 159 As Six More Test Positive

With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 159, officials said on Saturday. Of these six new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and one from Nagpur, health department officials said. On Friday, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.