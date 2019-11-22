Amitabh Bachchan At The IIFI 2019 Event: 'Coming To Goa Has Always Been Like Coming Home'

Amitabh Bachchan said ‘coming to goa is always been like coming home’ at the inauguration of the Indian Panorama segment of the 50th edition of the 2019 Indian Film Festival (IFFI).

Bachchan's first film "Saat Hindustani" was filmed in Goa in 1969, where he plays the role of one of the seven "Satyagrahis" who take on the Portuguese colonial government in order to free the coastal state. And since then, Amitabh revealed that he has had many opportunities to work in this wonderful place. A retrospective of his movies was screened as part of the programming of the festival on the inaugural day of the program.

As part of the IFFI's Indian Panorama section, twenty-six feature films and 15 non-feature films will be shown. Amitabh Bachchan films like Paa, Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla are among the other films that are expected to be screened as part of the program.

Bachchan further said he has always felt that cinema is a universal medium, one that is beyond language and other limiting factors that continue to bind our social and moral lives. He said when we sit inside the darkened hall, we never ask the person sitting next to us for caste, creed, colour or religion; we enjoy the same film, sing the same songs, laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same emotions. He added that there are very few mediums left in this rapidly disintegrating world that can claim such integration. Bachchan hopes that makers continue to make films that will bring people together.

The nine-day IFFI is considered as one of Asia's largest international film festivals, during which nearly 200 films from 76 countries will be screened for a contingent of more than 7,000 odd delegates.

"Coming to Goa has always been like coming home. My very first Film was shot here. And ever since then, I've had many opportunities to work in this wonderful place" ~ @SrBachchan at the inaugural of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Retrospective. #IFFI2019 #AmitabhBachchan #IFFI50 pic.twitter.com/CkLUe8qu35 — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 21, 2019

