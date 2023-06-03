Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude As He Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan today. A day prior, the actor penned a thank you note to the well wishers for the upcoming wishes. Amitabh updated his vlog anticipating the dawn of June 3.

Amitabh consistently shares his life updates with his fans through the vlog. In a new post, he talked about his 50th wedding anniversary. The actor wrote, “June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love, respect and gratitude for the wishes that have come and perhaps shall come.”

Shweta Bachchan wishes Amitabh and Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to extend her best wishes to the couple. Sharing a monochrome image, she wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're ‘Golden’ once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it.”

In the photo, Amitabh can be seen in a printed shirt and white pants. Jaya, on the other hand, was dressed in a saree. The two were snapped locking eyes with each other.

More on Amitabh-Jaya's relationship

The Bollywood couple first met in the beginning of 1970 when the Mard actor came to the Pune Film Institute alongside famous director K. Abbas and a number of other performers. They fell in love at the set of Guddi and their relationship bloomed while working on Ek Nazar. The two, later, got married on June 3 in 1973.

Now, the couple share two kids named Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Abhishek is married to Aishwarya Rai and they have a daughter Aaradhya. Shweta is the wife of Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to Agastya and Navya Naveli.