Amitabh Bachchan Extends Republic Day Wishes To Fans With Throwback Pictures; See

Republic Day in India is observed on January 26 of every year as it marks the day when our country's constitution came into effect in 1950. While India gained independence in 1947, the constitution, which is the world's longest hand-written constitution, came into effect after three years. Republic Day marks the day when the colonial Government of India Act of 1935 was replaced with a constitution based on the land's own laws. While on the 73rd Republic Day, Indians are commemorating their freedom fighters and their sacrifices, Amitabh Bachchan paid his tribute in a unique way. He also extended his warm wishes on the occasion to his fans and followers.

Amitabh Bachchan is an active Instagram user and enjoys a massive following of over 29 million. The actor often shares his thoughts and glimpses of his day with his fans. On the occasion of Republic Day, Big B shared a close-up picture of himself. In the photo, while everything seemed normal, the Brahmastra actor paid his tribute to the country with a tricolour beard. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Gantantra Divas Ki Anek Anek Shubhkamnaein." (A very happy Republic Day.) The actor's fans flooded the picture's comment section with heartfelt wishes as they also sent love to the actor.

On the occasion, Big B shared another monochromatic picture. In the photo, only the actor and the Indian tricolour could be seen in colour. The photo was from Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence where a huge crowd of fans could be seen trying to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor. Amitabh Bachchan could be seen standing at a height and joining hands towards his fans. While the actor did not pen a caption for the picture, the tricolour in the black and photo caught everyone's attention.

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan is surely an inspiration for all. At an age of 79, the actor has several projects in his kitty and hardly takes a break from work. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34. He will also star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited movie Brahmastra. Apart from these, the actor has Goodbye, Jhund, Project K and Uunchai in the pipeline. The actor will also star alongside Deepika Padukone in the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan