Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Son Abhishek Visits Him On 'KBC' Sets; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional as his son Abhishek Bachchan visited him on the sets of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a promo clip recently shared by Sony Entertainment Television, the superstar could be seen visibly shocked as Abhishek made a surprise entry on KBC, with the father-son duo sharing a tight hug. The show is all set to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday ( October 11), and the special episode will also feature Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed as son Abhishek Bachchan visits him on KBC

In the clip shared by Sony TV's official Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 5, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the middle of his hosting stint as the hooter starts buzzing. As the actor wonders why that happened, Abhishek Bachchan's voice echoes in the backdrop. He recites Amitabh's line from Kabhie Kabhie that goes, "Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai," and enters the stage. Visibly surprised, Amitabh Bachchan hugs his son and the father-son duo gets emotional. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachan has been hosting the show for over two decades now, with each season getting immense love from fans. On KBC's 1000th episode last year, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his journey and how people warned him against moving to the small screen.

According to Hindustan Times, he said, "It has been 21 years. The show began in 2000. At that time, I had no idea. People warned me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my image. However, my circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me."

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@SONYTVOFFICIAL